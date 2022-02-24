Suspect arrested for terroristic threats in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A manhunt for a Lycoming County man has quickly come to an end. It all began after he allegedly made threats against a local public official.

According to court documents this started as a disturbance, then a DUI arrest and ended with the suspect, David Harding of Williamsport, making terroristic threats against Lycoming County Commissioner Tony Mussare.

“Last night officers from the South Williamsport handled an incident at a local establishment where they were called to a disturbance in the process,” stated Assistant Chief Norm Hager, of the South Williamsport PD.

Court documents describe how Harding was at Moose Lodge on West Southern Avenue and began quote “throwing tables and trying to fight.” When officers arrived, they found Harding driving in the parking lot and pulled him over.

“They were informed that the individual was fleeing the scene and they were given a vehicle description. The officers then effected a traffic stop on that vehicle and ended up taking that individual for DUI,” explained Hager.

After Harding was released, just before midnight police say he called Commissioner Mussare and made threats of violence against him and his family.

“The individual that was involved in the disturbance, made some terroristic threats. Threatening the individual’s life. Made some very valid threats,” stated Hager.

Police issued a warrant and Harding turned himself in without incident. The suspect was taken to district Judge Gary Whiteman’s Office in Loyalsock Township where he was released on bail.

“Right now, we’re not reporting any injuries to anyone,” stated Hager.

Harding is facing multiple charges including harassment, terroristic threats, and a DUI. We reached out to the Lycoming County Commissioners Office for a comment and are waiting for a response.