Suspect arrested after shots fired at home in Wilkes-Barre

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody and facing firearms-related charges after a house on Sambourne Street was shot at in Wilkes-Barre.

According to a report from police, 23-year-old Tony Ransome II from Pittston was taken into custody after he was stopped by police after reports came in of a home being shot at in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, July 16th.

The report states that Ransome was pulled over in Pittston after police there identified his car as matching the one involved in the shooting.

Several firearms, including a shotgun and two handguns, were found in the vehicle.

According to court documents, during interviews with police, Ransome stated that he “Shoots (expletive)”. He also stated that his girlfriend, who was also in the car when pulled over by police, was “not with me when I shot up the house. I don’t (expletive) around. Google my name.”

Ransome is facing charges of illegal firearm possession and unlicensed carry of a firearm.