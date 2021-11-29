Suspect arrested after leading police on 20-mile-long chase in Loyalsock Township

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspect led police on a 20-mile-long chase after they attempted to issue a speeding ticket in Lyoalsock Township.

On Saturday around 9:10 in the evening, police say they were monitoring traffic on Interstate 180 Eastbound when they clocked a car going 94 miles per hour in a 55 zone.

Driving the car was Latrell Warrick, 20, of East Stroudsburg, and after police say they attempted to pull him over, his speed increased to 100 miles per hour.

Police say that several other police cars became involved in the chase while attempting to stop Warrick. While police say they tried to box the car, a Honda Civic, in Warrick made an “abrupt” right turn, and rammed into a police cruiser.

Warrick crashed into another cruiser after police deployed spike strips just before the Northumberland County line.

Police say that upon approaching the car they commanded that Warrick release the steering wheel, which he did not and police had to taze him.

After searching the car, police found, marijuana in a bag and a vape pen. Warrick was transported to UPMC Muncy where he refused a legal blood draw.

Warrick is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, two counts of reckless endangerment, DUI, resisting arrest, drug offenses, and other related traffic offenses.

Warrick was denied bail and is being held at Lycoming County Correctional Facility.