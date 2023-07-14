OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspect is in custody after police chased down a reported stolen construction vehicle in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County Comm Center confirmed that a construction vehicle was allegedly stolen from Old Forge High School at 7:17 Friday morning.

After a brief chase, Eyewitness News was told the police chased the stolen construction vehicle and now have the suspect in custody.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. 28/22 News will have more information as it becomes available.