Survey says young people aren’t using deodorant

Survey data shows many young people aren’t wearing deodorant.

39 percent of 18-to-24 year-old Americans say they haven’t worn it or antiperspirant in the past 30 days. 48 percent say they haven’t bought those products in the past year.

The data comes from polling company You-Gov, which surveyed more than 52,000 people on the issue. The numbers go down steadily as age increases.

There’s no explanation for exactly why younger people are shunning deodorant.

