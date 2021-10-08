Surveillance video helps Williamsport police identify shooting suspect

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested one man who they believe is a suspect in a Williamsport shooting on Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Edwin Street around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday morning for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, police were unable to find any evidence that supported a shooting. However, police say they later returned to the scene and found vehicles that were hit by bullets.

Officers were able to collect video surveillance that showed who police believe to be Ukashah Ford, 18, firing a gun at another person then entering a nearby apartment.

Police say they received a search warrant for the apartment Ford went into and found a gun and the suspect there.

Ford was taken into custody, denied bail, and is being held at the Lycoming County Prison. Ford is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and recklessly endangering another person.