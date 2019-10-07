Breaking News
Three infants die at Geisinger NICU due to waterborne bacterial infection
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Surprise guilty plea entered in Edwardsville murder case

News
Posted: / Updated:

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A surprise plea deal was reached by one of the four suspects accused of killing an elderly Edwardsville man this spring.

Mercedes Lin Hall pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the April beating and stabbing death of 71-year-old Joseph Monka in his Larksville home.

Hall and three other people, 17-year-old Gabriella Long (Monka’s Granddaughter) as well as 19-year-old Christopher Cortez and 20-year-old Devin Cunningham, are charged in the murder.

The four allegedly stole $30,000 in cash from Monka’s safe after the killing.

Hall was in court for a decertification hearing. She was trying to have her case sent to juvenile court when her lawyer announced a plea offer from the District Attorney’s Office.

As part of the plea, she has agreed to testify against the other defendants.

Hall and Long allegedly planned the attack on Monka. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos