Surgeon behavior linked to post-surgery issues

Your surgeon’s behavior in the workplace may determine if you have any issues after the surgery.

Researchers studied reports of unprofessional behavior of more than 200 surgeons as well as hospital records for more than 13,000 patients. The patients whose surgeons had complaints about their behavior from co-workers, were more likely to experience complications within 30 days of the surgery.

Some of the complications included infections, stroke ad pneumonia.

