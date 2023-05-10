EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, crews will be performing a long-term High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) and line painting project scheduled to start next week in Columbia, Northumberland, and Snyder Counties.

PennDOT says on Tuesday, May 16, DeAngelo Contracting Services, will start work on Route 487 in Franklin Township, Columbia County, near the J and D Campground. Work will be completed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., weather permitting.

According to PennDOT, those behind the wheel should expect single-lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Future HFST locations in Columbia County include:

Route 42 in Madison Township between T-600 (Robbins Road) and Route 4016 (Black Run Road);

Route 42 in Conyngham Township, north of Aristes.

Future HFST locations in Northumberland County include:

Route 54 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County, and Mayberry Township, Montour County;

Route 61 in Coal Township between the Tharptown and the Wayside Inn;

Route 2034 (Sixth Street) in Mount Carmel Township between Route 61 and Route 54.

Future HFST locations in Snyder County include:

Route 522 in McClure Borough

Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

DeAngelo Contracting Services is the primary contractor for this $993,752 project. Work is expected to be completed in July 2023, weather permitting.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.