Supreme Court to decide on DACA

The U.S. Supreme Court will take up President Trump’s decision to end DACA next term.

DACA is the Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants who came to the U.S. as children. If the court sides with the Trump administration, it could strip protections for some 700,000 so-called dreamers.

The justices have been considering whether to take up the case for several months. The timing sets up a potential decision in the heart of the 2020 presidential election.

In the meantime, renewals for the program will continue as the court considers the case.