Supreme court to consider free speech case involving Schuylkill County cheerleader

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, the sun rises behind the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The United States Supreme Court is set to consider the case of a Schuylkill County cheerleader and whether or not her first amendment right was violated when she was disciplined for a video she recorded off-campus using profane language about the cheerleading team and school.

Arguments will be held Wednesday before the court.

