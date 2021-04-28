Supreme court to consider free speech case involving Schuylkill County cheerleader

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The United States Supreme Court is set to consider the case of a Schuylkill County cheerleader and whether or not her first amendment right was violated when she was disciplined for a video she recorded off-campus using profane language about the cheerleading team and school.
Arguments will be held Wednesday before the court.
Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.
