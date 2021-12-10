PA Supreme Court throws out school mask mandate

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvanian children may soon be able to unmask in the classroom.

Friday the Supreme Court threw out the statewide mask mandate in schools, which said face coverings must be worn inside K through 12 buildings and child care facilities. The original order started on September 7.

The Supreme Court ruled that the mask mandate was imposed by Acting Health Secretary Allison Beam without legal authorization and she did not follow the right protocol when instituting the mandate.

According to legal experts, the mask mandate would have been legal if the state was still in a state of emergency.

Officials say that the acting health secretary had no power to impose the masking decision for school-age children.

The order was supposed to be lifted on December 8 but with the rise of omicron, it was then pushed to January 17.

Schools will now be able to make their own decision as to if they want to require children to continue to wear face coverings in the classroom.