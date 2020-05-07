Supreme Court sides with Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a tree blooms outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court ruled Thursday, April 23, that sewage plants and other industries cannot avoid environmental requirements under landmark clean-water protections when they send dirty water on an indirect route to rivers, oceans and other navigable waterways. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to CBS News, on Wednesday the Supreme Court declined to lift Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate to close all non-essential businesses.

Some businesses asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to block enforcement of the order by Wolf, which was intended to curb the spread of COVID-19. The businesses claim the order is unconstitutional, claiming it is beyond Wolf’s authority. The challenge was rejected by the state court and the businesses then asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision.

“The executive order and similar orders by governors across the country is doing substantial, unprecedented damage to the economy,” the group wrote.

Referring to the state court’s ruling, they said it, “permits the continued closure of petitioners and tens of thousands of other businesses across Pennsylvania and as such constitutes severe, immediate and ongoing deprivation of their rights under the U.S. Constitution.”

Wolf’s mandate did include a waiver process for businesses to apply which if approved, gave them permission to reopen.