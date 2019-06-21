Supreme Court rules in favor of World War I memorial

The U.S. Supreme Court says a 40-foot-tall World War I memorial in the shape of a cross can remain on public land in Maryland.

Supreme Court justices Thursday rejected a challenge to the nearly 100-year-old memorial. They say the cross does not violate separation of church and state.

Critics of the memorial argued the cross should be moved to private land or changed into a non-religious monument. The cross was put in place when mothers in Bladensburg decided to build a World War I memorial to honor their fallen sons.



If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.