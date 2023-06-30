EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan in a 6-3 decision this morning.

It stops more than 40 million borrowers from getting loan forgiveness and delivers a major defeat to one of President Biden’s campaign promises.

Chief Justice Roberts said that in his opinion, congress had not authorized the executive branch to forgive the debts that are estimated at more than 4-hundred billion dollars.

The high-stakes decision will likely limit President Biden’s options to deliver his commitment to cancel $10,000 of student loans for low and middle-income borrowers.

The president’s plan would have canceled up to 20,000 in loans for pell grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers if the individual’s income is below $125,000. The income limit was doubled for married couples.

There are 40 million student borrowers across the U.S. who owe a staggering $1.6 trillion in outstanding loans.

28/22 News spoke to people in our area this afternoon for their reaction following the high court’s ruling.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the two sides were unable to come to an agreement. and we know student loans is a prominent issue in this country. no matter which side you play on it, I think at some point the two sides should be able to come to a neutral agreement.” says Shawn Austin, asst. director of admissions & graduate student at Wilkes University

The Department of Education has confirmed interest on student loans will begin accruing again in September, and payments will resume in October.