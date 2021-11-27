Supporters held rally in remembrance of Christian Hall

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly one year after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed by State police, some are questioning if the shooting was justified. Supporters held a rally was Saturday in the Poconos for an independent.

Solidarity and accountability. Words chanted by dozens of people at a rally for 19-year-old Christian Hall Saturday in East Stroudsburg.

State police shot and killed hall last December on State Route 33 at I-80.

“He was the life of our family,” said Fe Hall, Christian’s mother.

State police responded and saw what they thought was a semi-automatic weapon which was later identified as a pellet gun.

Investigators stated that in Hall’s final moments, he turned the weapon sideways, rotated the barrel forward, and then pointed the gun above his head with his arms up.

An investigation done by the Monroe County DA’s office in march ruled the deadly shooting as justified.

Hall’s mother said he suffered from mental health issues and that because his hands were up they want an independent and unbiased investigation.

“We’re doing this for other families because I’ve said it and I will say it again, no one should lose their life at the hands of those who are supposed to protect and to save,” explained Hall.

Congresswoman Susan Wild and other local officials showed their support at the rally.

“If a person or a family is in need of mental health care, they should be able to call local law enforcement if necessary to reach out for support,” stated Representative Susan Wild.

Hall’s family tells us although the Monroe County DA’s office concluded its investigation they have filed a letter of complaint to the DOJ and will file federal civil rights charges next month.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Monroe County district attorney’s office for a statement in response to the rally but did not hear back from them.