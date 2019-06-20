Support shown for Tubman Twenty

On the anniversary of Juneteenth, a day marking the freedom of African-Americans from slavery, Democrats took to the Capitol, calling for Harriet Tubman, a woman who paved a way to freedom, to be placed on the 20-dollar bill.

In 2016, the Treasury Department announced Tubman would be the first woman and African-American to appear on U.S. currency. The Tubman Twenty was set to debut next year.

But last month, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin cast doubt on whether Tubman will happen at all, saying the Tubman bills were on hold for at least another eight years in order to redesign the bills to prevent counterfeiting.

Ohio Democrat Joyce Beatty says she’s not buying the Trump administration’s explanation for keeping abolitionist and American hero Harriet Tubman off the 20-dollar bill.

“Tell me what the reason could be after working on this for almost three years,” Beatty said.

“The president has talked about sending people to Mars. If we can send people to Mars then we can get Harriet Tubman on the 20-dollar bill,” Maryland Democrat Jaimie Raskin said.

Beatty is demanding the treasury secretary place Tubman on the bills by 2020. That date was originally selected by the Obama administration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote.

