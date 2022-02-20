Support shopping small at the Winter ‘Pop-Up’ Market

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WRBE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County business hosted a pop-up market to support shopping small.

Social Le’air Boutique in Exeter turns into an event space every weekend for small businesses. This weekend they held their ‘Winter Pop-Up Market.’

Several businesses participated and owners say it’s a good way to promote what they do.

“I’ve been here quite a bit. I have only been at it for nine months and this place has provided me with the right size and the good vibes I really desire, so I like being here,” said Amber Hopkins, Owner, Herb.

You can check out Social Le’air’s Facebook page for more on their upcoming ‘Pop-Up’ markets and events.

