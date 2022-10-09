DALLAS, LUZERNE COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local efforts to help hurricane victims in Florida are continuing. Three trucks and two trailers filled with supplies are headed to Florida on Sunday.

The relief effort was organized by AMP Global Strategies in Dallas.

Those supplies include water, diapers, baby food, and clothing, all totaled to about 10K pounds worth of supplies.

The trucks should arrive in Lee County sometime Monday afternoon.

“Just like when people come here and help us from out of the area.. it’s ago time to pitch in and lend that hand that everyone needs,” said Alan Pugh of AMP Global Strategies.

This relief convoy even left a bit later than expected when late donations were dropped off by folks who wanted to help out.