SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crowd packed a local business on Saturday to help two sick brothers in Lackawanna County.

Dozens of people gathered at Morgan’z Pub and Eatery in Scranton to raise money for Jaxxon and Abel Kochis.

The two Archbald brothers, ages three and two years old, are both fighting leukemia.

The superhero-themed fundraiser featured dozens of raffle baskets, a lottery tree, and even a recliner.

The Kochis family is dealing with staggering hospital bills and numerous medical appointments, all while trying to keep the boys from getting sick and not interrupt their treatment.

While the brothers stayed home for this fundraiser, the community came out to help out.

“I think this is one of the greatest things about this area, is when somebody needs help. People really rally together and come out and really help each other,” said Kristen Scott, an employee of Morgan’z Pub and Eatery.

“It means so much to me, honestly it means the world you have no idea, thank you is the least I can say to everybody who came out to support us,” said Liz Kochis, Jaxxon and Abel’s mother.

A GoFundMe account is set up to also help the family.