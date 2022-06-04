STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An NFL player gave back to his hometown on Saturday by hosting a football camp for student-athletes in the Poconos.

Sebastian Joseph-Day is a defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Chargers, and a 2022 Superbowl champion.

Joseph-Day hosted a free football camp at his alma mater, Stroudsburg High School, where he graduated back in 2013.

150 athletes participated in the day-long event and got the chance to take pictures with Joseph-Day and an autograph.





He told Eyewitness News he was grateful to give back and visit his old stomping grounds.

“I’m just humbled and it’s a great feeling, it’s a great feeling. I just try my best to pour in the information I’ve learned to those kids, you know? So I could help them be successful,” said Joseph-Day.

The Stroudsburg High School football team also held a ceremony to retire his high school football number, 51.