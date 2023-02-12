EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The big game means big business for local restaurants, bars, and fast food places.

“The Eagles being in the Super Bowl is definitely not going to hurt business,” said Lindo Sabatini, Owner of Sabatini’s Restaurant and Bar.

Sabatini’s restaurant began food preps including making the dough at 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The business prepared primarily to fill take-out orders with customers looking to load up on pizza and chicken wings.

The owner says the supply chain was not a problem, but he was facing another issue.

“One of the problems with the Super Bowl and getting ready for the Super Bowl is you never really know what to expect as far as how many orders are going to come or what time they’re going to be. I really wish I could tell the future. I would have bought lottery tickets,” said Sabatini.

Besides food, the staff at Sabatini’s braced for brisk business for beer take-out at its location in Luzerne County.