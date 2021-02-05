Super fans and families, some with local ties, gear up for the big game

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There’s at least two sets of super fans and families getting ready to take in the big game on Sunday.

“I think this time around, I’ll enjoy this game for the most part, until it starts getting, you know, getting close and drawing toward an end,” said John Ferdinando, a Kansas City Chiefs fan from West Pittston.

Ferdinando has high hopes for his Chiefs return to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. He’s still riding last year’s high when his Kansas City Chiefs broke a 50-year Super Bowl drought.

“I love the Chiefs. Have since I was a little boy. I love the color red. The team, it means a lot to me it’s gotten me past a lot of hurdles in my life. The death of loved ones, so many different things.”

And while this West Pittston super-fan is more than amped to see Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes go at it again, he’s just excited to see his team back in the dance and he’ll be at home, celebrating with a safe, intimate crowd

“It’s a little different this year, you know what I mean, we’re excited about it.”

While there will be a big push for the Chiefs to win the big game in West Pittston, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some family ties in Scranton.

“We’re so excited for my sister and we’re excited for the Super Bowl,” said Marissa Chiumento, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheer fan from Scranton.

Chiumento has seen her sister grow as a cheerleader and a dancer over the years. The whole family is on board with Tampa Bay if for nothing else, just then to see their West Scranton and Misericordia grad Stephanie take the field after a touchdown.

“She was a cheerleader since midget football, since she was about eight years old maybe. So she’s been going nonstop since then,” said John May, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer cheerleader’s dad.

“Oh yes she was always an achiever. She always worked hard to get where she is today,” said Helene May, her grandma.

And while Stephanie has worked hard, she has more than inspired the family back home to reach for some dreams.

“So I look up to a lot of them. I like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders too so I look up to a lot of them,” said Lily Walsh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheer fan.

Come Sunday, only one of these super fans or family will get the win.

“I think it’s going to be a tough game I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chiefs lose a game. We certainly hope that’s not the case,” said John Ferdinando.

Coverage for the game begins at noon on WYOU, kick off is slated for 6:30 p.m.