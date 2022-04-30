SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With more than 30 million guests visiting the Poconos each year, spring businesses are celebrating their opening season.

Skiers and snowboarders have packed up for the season, and now businesses like Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park are thriving in the sunshine.

The outdoor animal park kicked off its opening day Saturday, Showcasing its 100 different species of animals on 50 acres of land.

“If people didn’t come last year, Kari and Daniel are our new lions from last year. So if people haven’t been here in the last couple of years these guys will be new to them so that’s great because they’re beautiful,” stated Carina Fabbricatore, senior keeper, at Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park.

Some visitors have their eye on the king of the jungle and others are embracing their family time in the outdoors.

“I like how small it is. It’s easy to navigate and a little bit safer for the kids,” said Nicole Koch.

Those visiting the park can get involved in activities like feeding Jethro, the giraffe.

Elif Zwanzig and her family stopped by the park for the first time to celebrate her son’s second birthday.

“I’ve been actually wanting to come here before we even planned to stay over here for the weekend but it’s like an hour and a half from our house. So it worked out when we did the Airbnb I was like, ‘oh my gosh this place is ten minutes I’ve been wanting to come here forever,” explained Zwanzig.

Enjoying the views of nature and exotic animals while also soaking up the sunshine.

“It’s gorgeous. Gorgeous, you couldn’t ask for better weather,” said Koch.

Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park is open every day through October, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.