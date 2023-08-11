LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Summer is known for all kinds of fun festivals.

Friday afternoon a celebration of sunflowers took place in Carbon County.

Friday kicks off the start of the sunflower festival at Yenser’s Tree Farm in Lehighton.

The 51-year-old third-generation farm has been hosting this festival for about four years now.

The idea came about during covid. The owners thought the outdoor activity would be a fun safe way to get people out of the house and since then the sunflower festival has grown

“It’s just all about family and outdoors. We’re very fortunate to have a farm, and we just like to shear the farming aspect with the community and bring some happiness and family time to families,” said Jan Wentz the co-owner of Yenser’s Tree Farm.

One visitor did some shopping for herself and her friends.

“Great I got my stuff to the car already I got some things up from the vendors and I have I guess like ten sunflowers to take back for me and my friends,” added Susan Hanna from Harleysville.

Organizers offer a variety of activities at this sunflower festival including this sunflower maze where the flowers can grow up to seven feet tall.

The maze is one of the many reasons that people come out to this festival.

“Summers are about to be all over and I just wanted to come out here to see the sunflowers and the maze and try to do different things that I normally won’t do.” continued Rahmira Ward from Jim Thorpe.

This festival had much more to offer than just pretty flowers. They also had food and pop-up shops and a farm fun zone for kids.

They also have a kid’s night Friday from six to nine where they will offer pony rides, face painting, and more.

The fun continues next weekend August 18 to August 20 at Yensers in Leighton. For more updates check out their website.