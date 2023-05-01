EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania saw a record amount of rain fall on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service at Binghamton.

According to the NWS, the daily rainfall total for Sunday, April 30, 2023 was 3.06 inches. This total was recorded at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

This broke the previous record of 1.02 inches set back on April 30, 2020.

While Williamsport didn’t break a record with 1.72 inches, the Mount Pocono Airport squeaked by and did. 2.69 inches fell, breaking the old record of 2.6 inches which fell in 2014.

As a result, northeastern and central Pennsylvania saw swollen creeks and streams, clogged storm drains and several road closures throughout the area.