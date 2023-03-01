EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say one man has died after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., state police say 22-year-old Emmanuel Polanco Diaz, from Shenandoah, was traveling south on Route 924 in East Union Township.

While going around a leftward curve, troopers say Polanco Diaz lost control of his vehicle and went off the road.

After going off the road, investigators said Polanco Diaz crashed into a tree on the driver’s side door.

Courtesy of Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company Courtesy of Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company

First responders told Eyewitness News they cut open the car to remove Polanco Diaz and transported him to the hospital.

Polanco Diaz was pronounced dead at the hospital according to the release.