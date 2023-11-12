SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Sunbury Police Department announced they are investigating several threats made towards the community, police, and local media.

At 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police say a man called 911 to report that there was a bomb under the Burger King on North Fourth Street.

While police were on their way to the Burger King, officials said the man called 911 again to say he had a gun and would throw fentanyl at police officers. Shortly after this second call, the man called 911 a third time and told them he shot someone.

The police department said they issued an evacuation notice as well as a shelter-in-place order to protect nearby civilians, and after a search of the area, police called a bomb dog to search the Burger King.

At 5:35 p.m., authorities said a second bomb threat to the Burger King was called in and police issued another shelter-in-place order. A bomb dog was called once again for this second incident before the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Police say they are actively investigating this incident and are chasing down leads.

The release from the police department does not say if anyone was injured. 28/22 News has reached out for further details on this incident but has not heard back as officers are still out in the field investigating.

Officials ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Sunbury Police Department or the Northumber County Communications Center.

13 different departments responded to this call including officers from the Sunbury, Northumberland Borough, Point Township, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam; troopers from Selinsgrove and Stonington; investigators from Geisinger K-9 and the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office; as well as first responders from the Sunbury Fire Department and Northumberland County EMA.