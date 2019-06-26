Summit Restaurant Fire

New Milford Township, Susquehanna County (WBRE/WYOU) – Dozens of firefighters from two states respond to a massive restaurant fire in Susquehanna County.

The fire broke out just before midnight at The Summit restaurant on Route 11 in New Milford Township.

When crews arrived they found flames shooting from the roof.

Several fire companies from New York State as well as Lackawanna, Wyoming and Susquehanna Counties responded to the scene.

No one was injured and there’s no word on a cause.

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.