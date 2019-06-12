‘Summer Matching Event’ helps kids find forever homes

POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Prospective adoptive parents got a chance to meet with some amazing kids looking for their forever families.

The 2019 ‘Summer Matching Event’ was held at Kalahari Resort in Pocono Manor, Monroe County Tuesday evening.

Ten children currently looking to find their perfect family took the stage and told their stories as potential parents learned more about the adoption process.

The Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) sponsored the event.

The event was also attended by dozens of different agencies and caseworkers. Prospective adoptive parents were able to speak with the agencies about additional children looking for permanency.

Currently, about 3500 children throughout the state are looking for a forever home.

“We have 67 counties throughout the state of Pennsylvania and 80 agencies — private adoption agencies — who are representing children and families,” says SWAN Pennsylvania adoption exchange family coordinator Jennifer Casner-Hockenberry. “It’s an opportunity for them to network, get to know each other, and hopefully facilitate permanent connections for children and families.”

Eyewitness News morning anchor Chris Langlois emceed the event, also meeting with some of the children beforehand to record segments for upcoming “A Little Love” segments on Eyewitness News.

For more information about SWAN, you can visit Adoptpakids.org.

You can also call 1-800-585-SWAN.

