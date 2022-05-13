ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area amusement park is gearing up for the summer by getting ready to hire to fill open seasonal positions.

Brian Knoebel explained that Knoebels takes so much more than just turning the lights on. He said that there is so much that goes into the running and upkeep of the park.

That’s where you, could come in. The park is hiring not only seasonal employees but also full-time employees. The park requires HVAC specialists, ride inspectors, electricians, plumbing and many more. Knobel said that just for daily operations they need 110 people.

Jon Anderson said that park is doing so much to entice employment with them. They’ve raised their hourly par rates and have added bonus potential for employees. There will also be parties held for employees at the park, and Anderson said that any amusement park employee can go to any other Pennsylvania amusement park for free.

If you’re interested in employment opportunities at Knoebels, you can view and apply job opportunities on their website.