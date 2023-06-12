BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local food distribution program returns for its third year in Columbia County.

It’s a typical summer afternoon for the members of the Youth Action Board as the For The Cause Teen Center in Berwick begins its annual summer food distribution drive.

“Just growing up like always giving back to the community is just like something that’s just a part of my everyday life,” said Youth Action Board incoming president Ava Peters.

The Youth Action Board of the Teen Center seeks to get involved in the community through acts of service and volunteering.

The center partners with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the Berwick Area School District to distribute to families of students in the Berwick Area School District.

“We have a great partnership with the teen center in town and they needed a place to distribute the meals and we chose west Berwick because of the convenience of the location,” said Berwick Area School District teacher Kyla Riccobon.

The program distributes eggs, produce, milk, and meat on a first-come, first-served basis. It serves 100 to 150 families weekly.

“We know that prices have skyrocketed with groceries and this is just our little way of helping to get food on the table for families in need,” said Berwick Teen Center Director Heather Gleco.

Riccobon says the district is excited to be partnering with the students to help the community.

“You know we love our kids in this district and you can see behind you we have a bunch of teenagers here people bring their kids like I do to come and help. It’s a great learning opportunity to give back,” Riccobon explained.

The teens will continue to help their community through August.