LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community walk stepped off on Sunday to raise awareness and donations to combat suicide. A local teen who’s been personally impacted by the tragedy organized the walk.

It’s the third annual Cimarron and Benjamin Thomas Suicide Prevention Walk. Friends, family, and residents came together at Lock Haven’s Riverview park to support the cause, but this time it’s a little different.

“This year I wanted to bring more awareness so I opened it up to vendors,” said Ashton Peters, the event organizer.

In addition to a silent auction, food trucks, a dunk tank, and bunnies for sale with all proceeds donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Cimarron Thomas died by suicide when she was just 12 years old and a year later, her father Benjamin also took his life. 17-year-old Ashton Peters was her best friend and became dedicated to suicide prevention.





“Suicide is a sensitive topic and it’s the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S., and after I lost Cimarron I knew I had to bring awareness to it,” Peters told Eyewitness News.

Ashton partnered with “22 Too Many,” an organization based in Maryland that honors military members who die by suicide, for the event.

“his passion for this came with a great price. He lost his best friend. I know ben the father was a good friend, too. And I think he’s turned all that pain into something that’s very inspiring and is making a difference,” Keri Jacobs, the President of 22 too many, told Eyewitness News.

Dale Thomas, father and grandfather to the pair, traveled from Maryland for the event. He said the pain of his loss is unimaginable.

“It was and it still is. And you never get over it you just get through it somehow,” Thomas explained.

Dale is grateful for the continued love and support and hopes their efforts can save at least one life.

“I would rather have you call me in the middle of the night and talk to me than to have me come to your funeral,” Thomas said.