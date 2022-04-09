ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Dozens danced the night away in Schuylkill County in support of suicide awareness and prevention efforts.

The non-profit organization Jefferson Grange hosted its inaugural “Adult Prom” fundraiser at the Pioneer Evergreen Farms Banquet Facility in Orwigsburg.





Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma emceed the event that included music, food, beverages, and even prom photos.

A digital luminary display honored people who lost their lives to suicide in the community.

“Almost everybody is touched by suicide, unfortunately. It doesn’t discriminate. So it’s really nice to see people come together and support this cause, it’s great,” stated Grace Coffin, chair of the Suicide Prevention Task Force of Schuylkill County.

“For me personally, I had a friend who passed away from suicide, so this meant not only a lot to me, but to my family,” said Abigail Konkus, chaplain at Jefferson Grange.

“We’re in mourning, but we’re celebrating their life. And we want other people to know that it is okay to not be okay and to reach out,” explained Joann Stokes.

Proceeds benefit the Schuylkill suicide prevention task force. The county has the fourth-highest rate of suicide in the state of Pennsylvania.