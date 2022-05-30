STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of students has organized a candlelight vigil for suicide awareness.

According to a press release a group of suicide prevention advocates, led by three Stroudsburg Area High School Students, will be hosting the Vigil for Suicide Awareness, on Courthouse Square, 510 Monroe Street, Stroudsburg, on Monday, May 30, Memorial Day at 6:00 p.m.

The students who organized the vigil, Senior, Gonzalo Ingram, Junior, Jessica Brady, and Sophomore, Bri Anunciacao, say they organized the vigil to honor those who lost their lives to suicide as well as those impacted by suicide.

“Silence kills, to end the stigma of mental illness, we need to speak up and be heard,” said Gonzalo Ingram, Senior, Stroudsburg Area High School, Vigil Organizer.

One of the other organizers, Jessica Brady has also helped put together rallies in the past, including a rally for Christian Hall.

“Being suicidal is looked at as selfish and weak, but when someone finally collapses under the weight of depression and dies by suicide, it’s a tragedy. This vigil isn’t serving a purpose to just honor the souls we’ve lost to suicide but is also a desperate plea to fix our broken mental health system and the attitude that surrounds those who may be struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts,” explained, Jessica Brady, Stroudsburg Area High School Junior, Vigil Organizer.

Sophomore student, Bri Anunciacao, one of the other organizers also added, “Especially after recent tragedies, it’s important to honor the lives we’ve lost and show others that they’re loved and that they aren’t alone in fighting this.”

The vigil will consist of Ingram, Brady, and Anunciacao speaking, along with a local teacher, soccer coach, and mental health advocate, Jim Shoopack speaking as well. followed by a moment of silence, to honor loved ones lost.

Jim Shoopack, who recently lost his brother to suicide, has completed 21 marathons for mental health awareness.

“I think this is a very appropriate way to honor all lives affected by suicide, and considering that it’s Memorial Day, to open lines of communication with and to support our veterans, considering that 20 military veterans die by suicide per day. More needs to be done,” Shoopack expressed.

Monroe County community organizer Hope Christman, who is currently running for State Representative for Pennsylvania House District 176 will also be speaking at the vigil, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in Courthouse Square.

For further information, please contact: