MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Clinton County High School juniors organized a walk for suicide and mental health awareness within the youth of their community.

The walk, organized by Ashton Peters and Lela Vanartsdalen, was supposed to take place in April at Central Mountain High School, but a storm postponed the walk.







Peters and Vanartsdalen said they heard that one of the Scranton schools had done something similar and wanted to try it.

Both Ashton and Lela have been personally impacted by suicide and want their peers to know it’s okay to not be okay. They’re looking forward to planning the walk again next year.

Watch later editions of Eyewitness News to see the full story.