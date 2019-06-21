Suggestions heard for Hazleton Area High School space issues

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s no secret the Hazleton Area School District has out-grown its building’s spaces. As the school board tries to come up with a solution, they listened to concerns from the staff it would impact.

The Cougars need a larger place to roam. Hazleton Area High School has outgrown its space and Thursday night, area school district board members explored ways to expand.

“We want to do it once. We want to do it the right way one time,” Hazleton Area School District superintendent Brian Uplinger said.

It’s been an ongoing issue for the district. Although they keep resizing, the student population continues to surpass capacity. The board has come up with a solution for grades K through 8th by renovating pools in four of their buildings.

They’ve also looked at remodeling libraries to create more classroom space. But librarians who were at Thursday night’s meeting say they’re concerned too much will be cut, including books.

“They’re valid concerns and again bringing them to the table, will certainly assist in making sure we are making the right decisions,” Uplinger said.

But the big question remains: how will they accommodate the high school student body population? Officials say there are some options on the table, including moving students into the career center. But that’s on hold.

One thing for sure: special education students will be reintegrated back into the schools. The Department of Education’s bureau of special education approved their plans to have their own special education programs on the school grounds, welcoming back about 50 students who are being educated outside the campus at private for-profit companies.

“I’ve seen kids who would never ever become friends and communicate with each other, develop wonderful, lasting relationships because they find that we are much more alike than we are different,” board of education member Robert Mehalick said.

Once the board decides where the additional renovations will be made, the superintendent says it will take about a year to get the design down and renovations could be complete by the following year.

