Sugaring program taps into educating public about maple syrup

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time to tap into maple trees because maple sugaring season is here.

Have you ever wondered how pure maple syrup is made? The kind of maple syrup that starts at the sugar bush.

“It takes a lot of sap to make just a little bit of maple syrup.

Roger Spotts has made education a top priority in Monroe county.

On Saturday, he is hosting a 90-minute tour of the Sugarbush where the public can learn the history of maple syrup, how to tap a tree, and how a fresh pancake tastes with pure maple syrup.

“We tap the maple trees and collect sap and then we turn it into maple syrup. We do it as an educational program for schools, scout groups, homeschool students, and we also have two big Saturday programs where we invite the public out to see the operation and get the taste of maple syrup on top of pancakes.”

The program is put on by the Monroe County Conservation District’s Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, an organization that believes in the power of learning.

“A lot of people don’t know where their food comes from these days. So a lot of people don’t know that when they are eating pancakes, syrup they are eating is not actually maple syrup even though it has a maple leaf slapped on it. Seeing the process and how it’s made and where it all comes from it’s just really cool,” said educator Barrett Donna.

Saturday’s session is sold out, but there are still slots available for Saturday, March 12. You can visit the Monroe County Conservation District’s website for more information.