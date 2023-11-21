HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Thanksgiving meal isn’t complete without dessert. This year skyrocketing sugar prices could impact your holiday baking.

Sugar worldwide is trading at the highest prices since 2011, with an increase of 55% in two months.

28/22 News spoke with a local candy business and shoppers about the bittersweet holiday inflation.

“Who doesn’t like chocolate?” said Marrian Eyerman from Mountain Top.

Every square inch of Michael Mootz candies in Hanover Township looks and smells delicious.

“All these antique metal molds, that’s how we used to make them,” says Everyman.

Owner Jason Mootz is a fourth-generation candy maker, who took over the family business that’s been serving sweets since 1975.

“Everything in this store we make in-house, and it’s all my great grandmother’s old recipes, we haven’t changed anything. it’s still copper kettle-cooked and marble slabs,” explained Mootz

From chocolate turkeys to fudge, there’s certainly no shortage of sugar in this store.

Mootz is feeling the pinch of high sugar prices caused by low global supplies after dry weather damaged harvests in India and Thailand.

“if I look at what we used to pay for a 50-pound bag to maybe three, four years ago, to what we’re paying now, it’s probably close to a 50% increase in that price,” continued Mootz.

“We’ve got to cover our costs, and they’re all going up so unfortunately we’ve had some price increases over the years, but we try to be as conservative with that as we can,” said Mootz.

Amid inflation, shoppers are encouraged to shop small this holiday season.

“Prices have gone up with food and even the little things you need for baking and the cream cheese, and things like that, but chocolate’s always a good thing, and I do support this business,” added Eyerman.

India and Thailand are two of the world’s largest sugar exporters.

Experts predict a 2% decline in global sugar production which equates to a loss of about 3.8 million tons.