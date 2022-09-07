FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been raining the last few days, but it’s been a dry summer. The fall colors are a big draw to Northeastern Pennsylvania, but some want to know if the dry conditions can impact the fall foliage.

Daylight drives trees to change colors as we lose more sunshine in the fall. But the lack of water throughout summer can also play a big factor in some of our favorite colors.

“How much stress were the trees put under during that dry period? What kind of enzymes did they produce or not produce to perhaps enhance their potential for the reds and oranges and yellows that tend to pop out in the fall,” said Jim Brewster, NWS Binghamton Hydrologist.

Jim says we were about at 75 percent of our normal rainfall over the summer. And that can lead to stress on the trees

“A lot of the times when we have drought conditions the leaves will turn sooner. Colors might not be as vivid. In fact some trees they just don’t color at all when they normally would. They’ll go right to brown and drop off,” said Ed Kopec of Edward’s Garden Center.

With this week’s heavy rainfall, many hope that it can save the fall colors.

“In September is it too late? Because the trees are already starting the process of end of the growing period,” Brewster added.

“I think it’s a little too late. It might help a little bit, but generally, the trees are already going through their process of changing already. So I think what you’re going to see is earlier color change and earlier leaf drop,” Kopec stated.

While officials hope for a great fall foliage season, there are just too many factors ahead of us that could still impact the trees.

“You know it could go either way. If it gets too much rain then the leaves could fall off too early just from the wind and the pressure of the rain falling on the leaves,” said Austin Noguera, DCNR Forester.

With or without more rain, fall officially starts two weeks from tomorrow.