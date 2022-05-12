SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, an inmate at USP Canaan was sentenced Wednesday for trying to smuggle drugs into the jail.

United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said that in January of 2019, USP inmate Devro Hebron, 38, tried to smuggle Suboxone, an opiate and narcotic drug, into the prison. Gurganus said it was part of a plan to sell the Suboxone strips for profit to other inmates.

Court documents said that Herbon was found out after prison staff saw him place an unknown object in his mouth while meeting with his visitor in the prison visiting area. Sierra Holland, Hebon’s sister, was also prosecuted and convicted for her role in providing Hebron with the contraband.

Hebron will serve an additional two years at the penitentiary.