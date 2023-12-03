HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Hanover Township.

On Sunday, the US Marine Corps Reserve accepted new, unwrapped toys all afternoon long, stuffing the truck.

Hanover Township Lions Club made sure there was no shortage of holiday fun for generous families by featuring ornament decorating, face painting, and photos with Santa.

The crowd got their hands on piping hot slices courtesy of Pizza Bella and Santa chocolate pops from Michael Mootz Candies!

The event topped off with the tree lighting on West End Road with PA live! host Rachel Malak.