SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual holiday event to help children in need is taking place on Tuesday.

COLTS “Stuff the Bus” in Scranton benefits the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation.

This is the 13th year they’ve held the event.

Toys are donated and placed into boxes, then taken to children in need. People can bring new, unwrapped toys books and games to be donated.

Those looking to donate can still drop off donations at the Lackawanna County Transit Center until 6:00 Tuesday night.