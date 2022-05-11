EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A recent study polling 1,619 adults living across the United States shows that Pennsylvanians received 4.4 spam calls a day, the most in the US.

We’ve all answered the phone to hear a robot asking about our car warranty or student loans; well, a recent study from the FCC showed that Americans had to deal with almost 4 billion robocalls per month in 2020. The FCC is aware of the stress and danger this brings to consumers, so they have started to take action.

The FCC has levied multiple multimillion-dollar fines against companies for illegal caller ID spoofing. The biggest fines they’ve levied so far are a $225 million fine against Texas-based health insurance telemarketers and a $120 million fine for an illegal “neighbor” spoofing scam by a Florida-based-time-share marketing operation.

The FCC has also demanded voice service providers immediately cease and desist the facilitation of illegal robocall campaigns on their networks. If these companies do not comply with the FCC’s demands, the FCC will block traffic from their companies altogether.

The FCC has also started developing multiple programs to protect Americans from these calls. The “Caller ID Authentication (STIR/SHAKEN)” system is critical in their goal to protect consumers. This system demands that voice service providers use a common code that an FCC filter can read. This filter will block any calls that match the “STIR/SHAKEN” coding, protecting the consumer.

The FCC has launched a “Robocall Response Team” that brings FCC staff members from six bureaus together with the goal of implementing anti-robocall efforts. The task force will enforce the law against providers of illegal robocalls, develop new policies to authenticate calls, trace back illegal robocalls, and educate providers about what they can do to help.

For now, here are some tips from the FCC to protect yourself from these calls: