Studies show gun purchases up among women

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Gun sales are up as the ammo shortage continues. Among the buyers are an increasing number of women.

More and more women are buying guns and the reason behind it is said to be personal safety.

According to The Pew Research Center, while the majority of gun owners say they have a gun for protection, women are more inclined to buy a gun only for protection.

Edward Piestrak, co-owner of Piestrak’s Gun Shop, has been selling firearms in Nanticoke for decades. He says he’s seen a dramatic difference in his clientele throughout the years.

“The latest trend has been for ladies buying guns has been for home protection. In the old days… I say old days but I mean 5 years ago, we used to sell one lady a gun every two months. Now it’s every day,” Piestrak said.

However, some women like Kathy Gross say they couldn’t see themselves walking into a gun shop like Piestrak’s.

“I personally wouldn’t want to own a gun because I’m not equipped to own a gun nor have experience with a gun.”

She says protection is important, but there are other options.

“It is a scary situation sometimes. It’s always good to be prepared even if you have pepper spray or something else you could possibly use.”

According to the FBI, firearm background checks are at an all-time high.

The surge in gun sales further continues the national ammo shortage which is expected to continue throughout the remainder of 2021.