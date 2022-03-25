HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Joseph C. Ashkar Elementary School in Hughesville is celebrating what students call ‘Hat Day.’

At the school, four 2nd-grade students put their heads together to figure out a way they could raise money for Ukraine while having fun.

They went to the principal and suggested the students pay $1 to wear a hat to school on Friday and the money raised will go to Ukraine.









They partnered with United Way and will donate proceeds directly to their partners for Ukraine.

The students say they were excited to see so many people participating and are proud ‘hat day’ was a success.