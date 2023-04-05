DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students of Wycallis Primary Center participated in the American Heart Association’s Kid’s Heart Challenge last month and celebrated surpassing their goal by holding a pie-in-the-face competition.

These heart heroes learned the importance of staying strong in body and mind while having fun and helping others with special hearts.

The students raised $6,500 surpassing their goal of $5,000 for the cause.

The school celebrated Wednesday by holding a pie-in-the-face competition.

Students had the chance to pie teachers, faculty, and even the principal.