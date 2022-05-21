DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Childhood bullying can lead to depression and suicidal behavior. But mental health experts say so can social isolation which happened to so many kids during the pandemic.

A local student-formed, student-run club is taking action to help prevent a preventable tragedy.

Six simple, yet powerful words, ‘We Are All In This Together,’ is how a suicide prevention video begins featuring Danville Area High School students. It’s the latest effort from the club Danville SPM which stands for Students Preserving Mental Health.

“We didn’t expect the amount of feedback that we’ve gotten from our community. So it’s just like indescribable. It’s like, it’s amazing,” said Chloe Hoffman, student, club member, Danville SPM.

Danville Area students formed the club in 2020 after two students, one in middle school, the other in high school, lost their lives to suicide within four months of each other, devastating other students.

“I wanted to let them know that they weren’t alone and, you know, i just wanted to be there for them,” said Lauryn Hawkins, student, club member, Danville SPM.

“It hit home for me so I felt like it was my way that I could help the community,” stated Mason Raup, student, club member, Danville SPM.

Danville SPM points students struggling with their mental health to valuable resources.

“It’s very helpful to get the information out, you know, send daily reminders, weekly reminders, whatever it is, you know, that it’s okay to not be okay,” said Gabe Benjamin, student, club member, Danville SPM.

“Sometime you might feel, like, by yourself or alone and we just want you to know that there are people there that can help you,” expressed Dameon White, student, club member, Danville SPM.

“it’s important just to talk to people about like what’s going on in your life to get help,” said Garrett Hoffman, student, club member, Danville SPM.

Danville SPM got help from Hawkins Chevrolet which created this video.

“Even though you do as much as you can, sometimes there’s a lot more that you can be doing so I figured that this video can be a chance for these kids to get the word out,” said Nate Wagner, Video Producer, Community Outreach Specialist, Hawkins Chevrolet.

“Whether five people see it or five million people see it, the impact it had on the kids in the video is huge for them to be able to stand up and speak out about something that’s typically really stigmatized,” said Emily Morgan Teacher, Club Advisor, Danville SPM.

Dameon says “No matter how hopeless it feels today, tomorrow will be a better day,” The Group said, “We are all in this together.”

Danville SPM is hosting its Annual Cornhole Tournament Sundat at the high school. Check-in is at 4:30 p.m., with start time at 5:00 p.m. You can also sign-up at the event. It’s $20 a team.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is always open to call at 1-800-273-8255

Check out the SPM Suicide Prevention Video as well as resources to get help, such as Befrienders Worldwide or The Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386.