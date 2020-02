PRINGLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Students and parents are concerned about what they say is a bed bug problem and mold issues in the school.

A picture sent to Eyewitness News by Halsey Boice appears to show a bed bug, allegedly squashed inside West Side Career and Technology Center.

They claim school officials are not doing enough to resolve the issues.

Andy Mehalshick speaks with students from the West Side Career and Technology Center about their concerns over a possible mold issues and a bed bug infestation.

