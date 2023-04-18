SPRINGVILLE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some area students are putting their pencils to paper and picking up paper airplanes for a fun-filled day of creativity and learning.

Students at Elk Lake Elementary School in Susquehanna County spent their gym time a little differently. The mission? Make a paper airplane. The goal? Be creative, learn, and have fun.

A gym of very excited kindergarten students had an opportunity to race their paper airplanes for prize

Janice Gavern, a local veteran representing the American Legion Gardner Warner Post 154 came up with the idea for the event as a way to give the kids an opportunity to unleash their creativity outside the classroom.

“They concentrate so much on making sure that they have good scores in this thing and they pass this. This lets them be free it lets them be creative, and it lets them do something a little bit out of the ordinary,” said event organizer Janice Gavern.

The students worked on their plane designs over the last few weeks for Tuesday’s fly-off. They gathered in the gym in grade groups for a little friendly competition.

“To kids, these are huge things and these are moments and memories that they will reflect on and remember. It’s nice to have kids be creative and set the pen and pencil down and the books down and just be able to be a kid,” said Elk Lake Elementary School Principal Marc Weisgold.

The planes were judged for flying the furthest, and for the best overall designs.

The winning students were awarded a small cash prize. Each student that participated received a certificate signed by the principal and organizer.

Organizers say the best prize of all was a gym full of smiles and joy that really took flight. The first-place kindergarten winner says he is going to buy ice cream for his whole class.